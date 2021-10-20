Houghton Weather Forecast
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 45 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
