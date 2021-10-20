CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Wednesday has sun for North Manchester — 3 ways to make the most of it

North Manchester Today
 8 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cWwipr400

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

