How To Watch Red Sox Coverage Wednesday On NESN Networks

Ime Udoka predicted the result after seeing his team lack something in shootaround before the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. “For whatever reason, they were lacking in intensity and focus this morning,” the head coach shared via Zoom after the game. “I told them they were gonna get their (expletive) kicked tonight (if) you come with that focus in the game. And for three quarters, we played the same way.”

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO