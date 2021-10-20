CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby

 8 days ago

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cWwijnw00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

