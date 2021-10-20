4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0