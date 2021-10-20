Nantucket Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
