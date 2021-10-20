Cloudy forecast for Steele? Jump on it!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(STEELE, ND.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Steele, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Steele:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cWwieOJ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 29 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

