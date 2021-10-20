CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Richfield

Richfield Post
Richfield Post
 8 days ago

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cWwibk800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

