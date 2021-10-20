CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, TX

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 8 days ago

(SILVERTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silverton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cWwiZvY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Silverton, TX
