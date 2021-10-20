CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskahoma, OK

Weather Forecast For Tuskahoma

Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 8 days ago

TUSKAHOMA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cWwiY2p00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures are typical for this time of year with highs around 58 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
BigCountryHomepage

Weather Whys – U.S. Winter Outlook and La Niña

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Consistent with a typical La Niña pattern, forecasters are calling for a warmer winter season for a majority of the country including the Big Country. Using their most up-to-date forecasting technologies and computer models, these forecasters create seasonal outlooks to help people prepare for the upcoming months.   Warmer than normal conditions look to dominate the United States […]
ABILENE, TX
Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
28
Followers
299
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy