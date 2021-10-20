Weather Forecast For Healy
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
