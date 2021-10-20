CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdigre, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Verdigre

Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
 8 days ago

VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cWwiVOe00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verdigre, NE
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Nws
Verdigre Updates

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre, NE
19
Followers
327
Post
411
Views
ABOUT

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy