4-Day Weather Forecast For Verdigre
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0