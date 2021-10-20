Daily Weather Forecast For Ashland
ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0