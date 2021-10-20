Weather Forecast For Livingston

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 52 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.