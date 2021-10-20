CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

Weather Forecast For Livingston

 8 days ago

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cWwiIAR00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

