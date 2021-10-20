Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0