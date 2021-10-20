4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
