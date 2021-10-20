Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(GLEN ULLIN, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 23 mph



