Indian Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
