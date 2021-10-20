CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, TX

Weather Forecast For Happy

Happy News Watch
 8 days ago

HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cWwhypo00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • 15 mph wind

