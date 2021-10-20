Can Drug Addiction Cause Bipolar Disorder?

There are many ways to measure things to know that at what point that thing can become excessive and at what point that thing can become too less. For example, let us use water as the example. Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is the bare minimum that humans need to function daily and if you are not drinking that then you are setting yourself up for future diseases as the water cleans the digestive track as well as the liver and the rest of the body altogether which won’t be happening if you drink less water. Therefore, if we drink more than 8 glasses, it could be harmful for the body, and if we drink less than 8 glasses of water a day, it could be harmful for the body as well.

