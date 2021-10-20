Can Drug Addiction Cause Bipolar Disorder?

Once called manic depression, bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition that can severely disrupt a person’s life. Bipolar symptoms include extreme mood swings, emotional dysregulation and drastically shifting energy levels. In this article, we’ll explore the relationship between mental health disorders like bipolar disorder and substance use...
Bipolar disorder involves episodes of mania, depression, or hypomania. These shifts in mood are the key characteristic of this mental health condition, but it’s not unusual for people living with bipolar disorder to also have symptoms of psychosis. Bipolar with psychotic features can closely resemble schizoaffective disorder. People living with...
BAY MILLS INDIAN COMMUNITY, Mich. (WJMN) – What are opioids? How are they different from other drugs? What do these substances do to my body? These are some of the questions we took to Dr. Daniel Maloney, Chief Medical Officer for Bay Mills Health Center. What are Opioids? “Opioids are a broad group of chemicals, […]
It is normal for any child to become anxious when left alone or separated from their caregivers. However, some children do not get affected by the loss of someone close to them or struggle to forge strong bonds with their caregivers, signaling attachment disorder. Attachment disorders are psychiatric illnesses in...
In a one-of-a-kind study, scientists studied different aspects of sleep disturbance in people living with psychiatric conditions. Using wrist accelerometers to generate objective data about sleep, the researchers found associations between sleep properties and major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia spectrum disorder. After analyzing the genomes of...
Receiving or pursuing a bipolar disorder diagnosis is a brave step. No matter the specifics of what you’re experiencing, reaching out for help probably feels scary, and it may be even harder to know where to start or how to process if you’re experiencing emotional ups and downs that interfere with your normal activities. Understanding what you may be experiencing is the first step to finding the support you need to feel like yourself again. The first thing to know: You’re not alone. An estimated 4.4% of American adults experience bipolar disorder at some point in their lives, according to the National Institute of Health1. While people who have bipolar disorder can experience periods of severe depression, it has some other distinct features. Bipolar disorder, also called manic-depressive disorder, is a mood disorder that can cause emotional and energetic lows (depressive episodes) and highs (manic or hypomanic episodes). It can also cause mood episodes with mixed features, meaning both emotional highs and lows2.
Originally Posted On: https://www.enlightenedsolutions.com/how-can-cognitive-behavioral-therapy-be-used-to-help-people-who-suffer-from-drug-and-alcohol-addiction/. People suffering from addiction may also suffer from a co-occurring mental illness, such as depression or anxiety. Research has found that when the co-occurring illness isn’t treated alongside the addiction, the individual is more likely to relapse after leaving a treatment facility. This is because the individual turns to drugs or alcohol to self-medicate for the underlying mental illness. To address this problem, most addiction treatment facilities also provide mental health services to recovering addicts. In particular, cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT is used to effectively treat addicts as they begin their recovery process.
“To have and to hold, from this day forward, for better or for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, so long as we both shall live.”. I have said those vows twice in my life. My first marriage ended in 2014. Truth be told, it had...
Does your company offer benefits to help employees with substance use disorders (SUDs)? If not, it’s extremely important. Here’s why: Benefit pros know the mental health toll the pandemic has taken on workers – increased depression, anxiety, and isolation/loneliness. So, they’ve spent the past year and a half trying to find the best mental health benefits. But new data shows more employees are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope.
If you are experiencing mental health issues, any changes in your sleep habits or patterns can negatively affect your health. In fact, sleep problems impact 50% to 80% of patients receiving mental health treatment. This article will discuss the connection between mental health and sleep disorders, and the symptoms, prevention,...
There are many ways to measure things to know that at what point that thing can become excessive and at what point that thing can become too less. For example, let us use water as the example. Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is the bare minimum that humans need to function daily and if you are not drinking that then you are setting yourself up for future diseases as the water cleans the digestive track as well as the liver and the rest of the body altogether which won’t be happening if you drink less water. Therefore, if we drink more than 8 glasses, it could be harmful for the body, and if we drink less than 8 glasses of water a day, it could be harmful for the body as well.
Navigating relationships with parents can be difficult, especially if they are navigating their own complex situations like addiction. Living with addiction can have lasting effects on a person, but it can also significantly affect their loved ones, particularly their children. showed that an estimated 12% of youth under the age...
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
The childhood experience that is linked to borderline personality disorder. People who experienced a trauma as children are 13 times more likely to have borderline personality disorder, research reveals. Physical neglect was the most common form of trauma experienced, followed by emotional abuse and sexual abuse. Borderline personality disorder is...
Research indicates that people with allergies exhibit a higher incidence of mental health conditions than other people. A new study has analyzed UK Biobank data to investigate the possibility of a causal relationship between allergies and mental health conditions. The findings confirm a correlation but find no evidence that one...
Poor sleep quality (rather than total sleep duration) was shown to predict poor mental health outcomes in nearly 90,000 subjects. Improving sleep can help prevent and treat mental illnesses. Screening for sleep disturbances could help detect mental illnesses earlier in their onset. A good night’s sleep can do wonders for...
You can experience a phobia of anything — even women. Feeling uncomfortable in new situations is common. If you’re surrounded by a group of women you don’t know or who you don’t feel aligned with, it might make you feel apprehensive. But when those feelings involve all women, and you...
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Asking sufferers to “relax” or insisting “we all have anxiety issues” only tends to punctuate the crippling nature of the illness. The above image was selected after careful deliberation. Anxiety takes many forms; two that are commonly overlooked is a lack of self-care, and a forced smile that is only infrequently convincing.
Grief is something we have all experienced. Dealing with a painful event in life is a tough job. Each one of us has a different way of dealing with grief. It may take time but we get over it and try to move on. Imagine not being able to move...
Comments / 6