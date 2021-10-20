CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodosia, MO

Theodosia is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Theodosia Digest
 8 days ago

(THEODOSIA, MO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Theodosia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cWwhptH00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

