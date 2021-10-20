CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Communal Cholim List

In T’hilim, Psalm 27, David HaMelech beseeches, “Let me dwell in the House of Hashem all the days of my life, behold the pleasantness of Hashem, and to visit in His Sanctuary.” How can David HaMelech live somewhere permanently and yet merely be a visitor? Rabbi Zvi Sobolofsky explains that David...

Household Help

Question: Does the prohibition of Bishul Akum apply to a housekeeper or another akum in a Jew’s home?. Short Answer: According to many poskim, the prohibition of Bishul Akum applies to a housekeeper in a Jew’s home. However, b’dieved, if the food was accidentally cooked by a hired housekeeper in a Jew’s home, some poskim allow the food to be eaten.
RELIGION
A Woman Of Valor

She was a force to be reckoned with. Sarah’s soul was released. Who quietly does what’s right.
RELIGION
Chayei Sarah: Yes Pain, Yes Gain

What lesson can we “draw” from Rivkah’s well?. It was a shidduch at first sight. Even before Eliezer could put Rivkah to his test – to see if she would offer water to his camels – he already seemed certain that she was Yitzchak’s bashert. After all, Eliezer ran toward Rivkah after simply observing her fill her pitcher (B’reishis 24:16-17). What made him so confident that she was “the one”?
RELIGION
Chacham Rav Ovadia Yosef’s Eighth Yahrzeit Commemorated Virtually

Chacham Rav Ovadia Yosef zt”l was the former Sefardi Chief Rabbi of Israel and one of the foremost Talmudic authorities of his generation. On Motza’ei Shabbos, October 9, Chazaq, Stories to Inspire, and the Queens Jewish Link hosted a beautiful virtual commemoration on the occasion of the Rav’s eighth yahrzeit, which was 3 Cheshvan.
RELIGION
Rabbi Shalom Arush Speaks In Forest Hills

The Young Israel of Forest Hills filled to capacity as community members gathered to hear words of wisdom from Rabbi Shalom Arush on Wednesday evening, October 20. Soulful Jewish music played on guitar, and drums created a joyful spiritual mood. The event was hosted by Chazaq. Rabbi Arush spoke in Hebrew with a translator present.
RELIGION
A Kernel’s Journey

The Gerrer Rebbe, Rebbe Yisroel Alter zt”l (the Beis Yisrael), once commented: “When I was a young child growing up in Ger (Gora Kalwaria), my cheder rebbe used to teach us the story of how Yaakov gave his brother Eisav a soup made of lentils in exchange for the b’chorah (birthright). He would explain the pasuk, “And Yaakov gave Eisav bread and a soup of lentils, and he ate and drank and arose and left,” as follows: Va’yochal – and he ate, without washing his hands for N’tilas Yadayim; va’yeisht – and he drank, without making a brachah on his drink; va’yakam – and he got up, without reciting Birkas HaMazon; va’yeilach – and he left, without kissing the mezuzah. This is the correct way to teach children, for it instills in them an aversion to following the wicked ways of Eisav and draws them to the proper manner of mitzvah observance.
RELIGION
Table That Thought!

Over the years, as our family has grown, baruch Hashem, coupled with the fact that we enjoy having guests for Shabbos meals, we have outgrown our dining room table. The table we had for the last decade and a half was a gift to us from the family of Mr. Leo Joseph a”h. Mr. Joseph was our neighbor for the five years that we lived in an apartment in Blueberry Hills Condominiums. Despite the fact that he survived the horrors of the Holocaust and was already a widower by the time we knew him, he was always pleasant and had a smile on his face. When he passed away, his family graciously gave us his dining room table. But the time had come for us to find a new table that was larger and could accommodate our family and periodic guests.
RELIGION
Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim

“There’s something serious going on here. We need to find out what it is, fast,” Dr. Williams said, looking worried. Leah*, the Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim volunteer, took charge of the situation immediately. “Okay. Doctor, how quickly can we get testing started? How long until we find out the results?”
HEALTH SERVICES
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: Not What Mom Wanted

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Willa Paskin discuss a Prudie letter: “Not What Mom Wanted.”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi Willa! So I chose this question for us to discuss because I thought my response was kinda lacking, and I’m hoping you have something to add besides punting to a therapist. What did you think?
RELATIONSHIPS
wfhb.org

October 2021: Cultivating Communal Luxury

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:00 — 54.1MB) This month on Partisan Gardens, we are sharing a presentation by Kristin Ross, author of the landmark book “Communal Luxury: the Political Imaginary of the Paris Commune.” She delivered the lecture to the 2019 Antipode American Association of Geographers Lecture in Washington DC and gave another version of the talk here in Bloomington that same year. Titled the 7th Wonder of the ZAD, Ross goes beyond an account of this successful anti-airport struggle, which called itself the Zone to Defend, to offer a powerful framework for understanding contemporary movements. She argues that anti-development struggles are not merely environmentalist or NIMBY, but rather an opportunity to defend the conditions for life on the planet while also building new relations amongst people and other organisms. The process of defending land calls into being new forms of sharing and coordination, and has, in the Americas, propelled indigenous movements for cultural resurgence.
ENTERTAINMENT
Murdered 31 Years Ago But Still My Rebbe

There are those who teach with words and there are those who teach with actions. The best teacher, however, is one who teaches with words followed by actions! This is the reason why I loved Rabbi Meir Kahane so much and why he is my guiding force – to this very day.
RELIGION
Chapter One: Shoshana Rosa 2021 – Meeting

“Shani, come on. I haven’t got time. You’ll be late to the class.”. I grabbed a brand-new notebook and then I ran a brush through my curly hair, but it still stuck out in all directions. I tucked my button-down uniform shirt into my pleated skirt and ran downstairs. “Hurry,”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rambam Mesivta Announces Plans For A Beautiful New Home

Rambam Mesivta thrilled its talmidim with a surprise announcement that they will soon be housed in a brand-new building, which is being built just a few blocks away. The new site is also located in Lawrence, an approximately six-minute walk from the present location. We feature an interview with the...
Chesed ‘Hits The Road’ At Shevach High School

Shevach High School is well known for its chesed program, which promotes student involvement in chesed on a weekly basis, both in the immediate community and beyond. They dedicate time to Menucha V’Simcha, JILL, JEP, ChillZone, Help-A-Mom, Tomchei Shabbos, and much more. The program, under the direction of Shevach Assistant Principal Rebbetzin Chani Grunblatt, was launched this year in an innovative and inspiring manner, with the goal of instilling in the students the importance of chesed as the “driving force” of the world.
HIGH SCHOOL
YU Announces The Creation Of The Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Center For Values And Leadership Founded

This week, as the world commemorates the first yahrzeit of Emeritus Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks zt”l, Yeshiva University President Dr. Ari Berman announced the creation of the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Center for Values and Leadership founded by Terri and Andrew Herenstein.
EDUCATION
Over 100 YTM Talmidim Participate In Ki Heim Chayeinu

YTM talmidim enjoyed the annual Ki Heim Chayeinu Sukkos vacation learning and davening program barbecue!. Over 105 talmidim from Grades Five through Eight participated in this exciting event. They qualified for coming to the barbecue by davening Shacharis every day (Seventh and Eighth graders with a minyan) and learning every day for at least 15-20 minutes over the Sukkos break.
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Artist beautifully illustrates the transformative power of turning toward fear

When my oldest daughter was in the deepest throes of a clinical phobia, her fear overtook everything. She practically became a hermit at 16, afraid to go anywhere. Thankfully, we found an excellent therapist who taught her how to tame her fear, to gently manage it, to approach it in such a way that allowed it to dissipate instead of continuing to dominate her every thought.
MENTAL HEALTH

