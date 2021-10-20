Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly Cloudy High 58 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Chance of Light Rain High 64 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 51 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.