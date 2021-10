The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is up and running, finally. There are a lot of storylines to follow. There’s Evan Mobley’s rookie season and the Cavs getting a prospect of his caliber. There’s the third year for Darius Garland and the fourth year for Collin Sexton — massive years for both. There’s the continuing Kevin Love saga and all that comes with his continued presence on Cleveland. For night at least, there’s a starting lineup change to consider too.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO