Jackman Daily Weather Forecast
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
