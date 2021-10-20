CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 8 days ago
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $2.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $76.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.1 million.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.9 million.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares rose 3.71% to $351.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

Losers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 14.66% to $6.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.9 million.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares declined by 12.98% to $42.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 9.34% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares decreased by 5.77% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.0 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock decreased by 4.28% to $40.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares decreased by 3.87% to $22.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Why Lucid Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) traded higher Thursday morning, opening up nearly 5% and then reaching as high as nearly 40% higher from Wednesday’s close in anticipation of deliveries of the company's Lucid Air, which will begin October 30 with the exclusive Dream Delivery event in California. This...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares moved upwards by 14.09% to $5.1 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 12.86% to $31.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.9K shares, making up 116.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million.
9 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher in anticipation of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled to be released after the market closes today. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings per share results of $1.24 and sales results of $84.85 billion. Apple Inc. designs, manufactures,...
Fisker Stock Nears The End Of Pennant Pattern

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares were trading higher Thursday, possibly after Jon Najarian mentioned the stock having unusual options activity. The stock was trending on social media sites throughout the day such as StockTwits. Fisker was up 9.11% at $15.87 late in Thursday's session. Fisker Daily Chart Analysis. The stock...
Teradyne Shares Jump As Analysts See Huge Upside Post Q3 Beat

Analysts bumped ratings and price targets on Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) following the Q3 beat. Cowen analyst Krish Sankar upgraded Teradyne to Outperform from Market Perform with a PT of $150, up from $135, implying a 30.3% upside. The stock has underperformed peers year-to-date as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) "digests some test capacity," but the market has now largely discounted this, Sankar notes.
eBay Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 3 Analysts React To Soft International GMV

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) dropped 6.7% on Thursday after the company reported strong growth in key verticals but disappointed the market with soft international sales. On Wednesday, eBay reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $2.5 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of 89 cents and $2.46 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 11% from a year ago.
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 160 Points; Wolfspeed Shares Gain After Q1 Results

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.45% to 35,651.09 while the NASDAQ rose 1.21% to 15,420.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,589.40. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,597,000 cases with around 761,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,231,800 cases and 456,410 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,766,160 COVID-19 cases with 606,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 245,904,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,990,070 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Recap: Vocera Communications Q3 Earnings

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vocera Communications beat their estimated earnings by 86.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9,753,000...
A O Smith Stock Surges On Q3 Beat, Stellar Outlook

A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) reported third-quarter net sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $914.6 million, beating the consensus of $852.25 million. North America segment sales rose 21% to $658.2 million, driven by price increases, mainly on water heaters, along with higher volumes of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products.
Is Nio's Stock A Laggard Play To Tesla? A Technical Analysis

Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) stock traded higher Thursday after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with a Perform rating and announced a $45 price target. The China-based EV maker continues to execute on its European expansion plans and on Thursday announced that its first battery swap station in Oslo, Norway had been completed and would open soon. Nio plans to build 20 Power Swap Stations in Norway by the end of 2022.
Why Spotify Shares Are Rising Today

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is trading higher after several analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised price targets following the company's third-quarter financial results. Spotify reported quarterly revenue of 2.5 billion euros ($2.92 billion) and a quarterly earnings loss of 41 cents. Spotify reported monthly active...
8 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Recap: Gilead Sciences Q3 Earnings

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 52.3%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $1.74, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $844,000,000...
Enova International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:16 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enova International beat their estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.11, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $115,615,000...
Why Did SolarWinds Shares Plunge 10% Today?

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 2.1% year-on-year to $181.3 million, beating the consensus of $178.6 million. Maintenance revenue was flat at $119.7 million. Subscription revenue climbed 20.2% Y/Y to $32.3 million. Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 210 bps to 90.9%, and the non-GAAP...
