My wife has a little plaque hanging on the wall of her art studio. She's a fiber artist who makes quilted landscapes and something called "temari," which are decorative Japanese thread balls. She sells her wares in a local art gallery. If you want to see her work, just go to www.fiberartsbybecky.com. Anyway, that plaque, which she got when we both retired in 2005, says: "Help me! My husband retired and he doesn't have a hobby!"

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO