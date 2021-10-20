4-Day Weather Forecast For Tribune
TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 64 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 69 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
