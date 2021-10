More than half of the global utility solar projects planned for 2022 could be delayed or canceled due to a worsening supply chain, according to a new analysis. Rystad Energy estimates that 56% of projects -- or 90 gigawatts of solar capacity -- are threatened by commodity price inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. Costs for solar PV modules "have surged from below $0.20 per watt peak (Wp) in 2020 to between $0.26 and $0.28 per Wp in the second half of 2021 – a near 50% increase in a year," the report notes.

