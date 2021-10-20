Seligman Daily Weather Forecast
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
