CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Monon 46 Project Receives Approvals

indymidtownmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolladay Properties has received City approval of variances of development standards to build Monon 46, a mixed use project adjacent to the Monon Trail at 1121 E. 46th Street. The $16 million complex of four buildings will...

www.indymidtownmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Tower under construction since 2018 offers affordable housing units

The Brooklyn Tower at 9 Dekalb Ave. is a residential development topping out at 93 stories and measuring 1,066 feet. The tower has been under construction since 2018 and cost $750 million total to develop. Dr. Marci Clark, of JDS Development Group, says, "We'll have a beautiful lobby sequence that...
BROOKLYN, NY
wkdzradio.com

School Board Approves Construction Documents for Projects

The Trigg County Board of Education has approved the construction documents for three projects that are part of its district facilities plan and moves all three of them closer to fruition. Andrew Owens, an architect for Sherman Carter Barnhart, gave the board some options and possible adds for the new...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TTUHSC receives over $78 million for construction projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) was given more than $78 million by the Texas Legislature during a recent special session, through a bill that authorized $3 billion for “Capital Construction Assistance Projects” at state colleges and universities. “We greatly appreciate the leadership of our West Texas delegation and […]
AMARILLO, TX
Clanton Advertiser

Heritage Chapel receives steeple project grant

The Chestnut Creek Heritage Chapel in Cooper has secured funds to move forward with needed improvements to the steeple. Ola Taylor of Chestnut Creek Heritage Chapel said the organization has been awarded $9,500 in grant funding from Cawaco Resource Conservation and Development. She said Cawaco “has been so very good...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#One Bedroom#Holladay Properties
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Engineering contract approved for Aberdeen port project

ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen approved a professional service contract with engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Oct. 19, which is a preliminary step for several planned improvements at the Port of Aberdeen. The city was awarded a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant in August. “It is a 99 percent grant,...
ABERDEEN, MS
Valdosta Daily Times

City approves Fry Street project design fees

VALDOSTA – Design fees for the Fry Street improvement project were approved, along with construction fees during an earlier Valdosta City Council meeting. City Council awarded a $58,873 contract fee to Lovell Engineering Associates, which surveyed the project’s area and performed design work for it. The project will construct 1,500...
VALDOSTA, GA
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With elections right around the corner, towns across the high country have made it clear, affordable housing is a top priority. “’Where am I going to live?’’I just got kicked out of my house’, I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing in an estimated $4.3...
VAIL, CO
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Kings Logistics Center Receives County Approval

Fort Pierce/September 24 – The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners on Sept. 21 approved the site plan for a new cross-dock warehouse facility on Kings Highway at Interstate 95 and Orange Avenue. Seefried Industrial Properties, the company currently developing the 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center on Midway Road in...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kgncnewsnow.com

City Council Approves Smart Water System Project

This Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council approved a 27 Million dollar contract to make the water grid smarter. Thirkettle Corporation over the course of 2 years will replace every water meter in the city with a smart meter. This Advanced Metering Infrastructure System will allow for automated and precise meter...
AMARILLO, TX
wtvbam.com

Additional funding for 911 Project approved by County Commissioners

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners formally approved additional funding for the 911 communications project on Tuesday. Commissioners approved an additional $62,250 following a change order request from A.C.D. Telecom who is working as the communications consultant for the county during work on the project. The...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Daily Republic

Supervisors approve zoning change for Elmira brewhouse project

FAIRFIELD — Elmira has not had a bar since The Cabin closed in 2013. “There’s still a lot of work to do if you have seen the buildings,” Roger Duham, a partner with Jeremy Mason and Billy Merritt in Diversity Beer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The board,...
ELMIRA, CA
WLUC

Gladstone approves purchase resolution for North Shore Project

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. More changes coming to Lakeshore Depot in Marquette. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. MSU Extension brings awareness, resources to renewable energy. MSU Extension has delivered education on renewable energy siting and regulation since 2008 - on both...
MARQUETTE, MI
Inside Nova

Berea Cemetery project receives grant for archaeological dig

Prince William County has received a $31,000 state grant to conduct an archaeological dig at the historical Berea Cemetery on the grounds of Forest Greens Golf Course in Triangle. The county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said its Office of Historic Preservation received the Certified Local Government grant from...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Ibj.com

$21M townhouse project planned adjacent to Monon Trail

Local developer Onyx+East plans to spend about $21 million to develop more than 50 townhomes on the near-north side of Indianapolis. The firm is seeking city approval for the project at 2060 Yandes St., which is expected to feature nearly 50 townhouses and four single-family units. The Monon 21 development...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
columbusunderground.com

High Street, Astor Park Projects Approved by Commission

Two significant development projects will be moving forward after receiving design approval from the Downtown Commission this morning. At 100 N. High St., a 15-story building from the Edwards Companies will hold 152 apartments, ground floor restaurant space, and an eight-level garage that will provide parking for the new building as well as the adjoining Madison’s and White-Haines buildings to the south, which are currently being renovated.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sioux City Journal

Council approves change order for riverfront development project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a change order to the contract with a local construction company Monday for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project, after the city received a $1 million contribution from an unnamed donor. "I would like to thank the people that made this...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Daily Triplicate

Commissioners approve project to start dredging harbor

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Crescent City Board of Harbor Commissioners unanimously voted to pay $14,000 to Portland-based GeoEngineers to provide dredge spoils management services to the port - a contract that commissioners said was a step in the right direction, but which drew criticism from others as still being too slow to fix the overall sediment problem in the harbor.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport School Board approves Capital Improvement Project

During the October 19 board meeting, the Brockport Central School District’s Board of Education voted to move forward with a $11.335 million Capital Improvement Project that will be brought to voters on December 14, 2021. The district utilized its building condition survey (New York State required evaluation of school facilities...
BROCKPORT, NY
thewestfieldnews.com

Council approves tax break for Data Center project

WESTFIELD — Despite 20 motions to amend by at-large Councilor Dave Flaherty listed on the agenda, the Chapter 121A/6A tax abatement agreement between Servistar Realties and the city of Westfield easily passed an Oct. 21 City Council vote, 10 to 3, with only Flaherty and Councilors Kristen Mello and Nicholas Morganelli Jr. voting no.
WESTFIELD, MA
yourokmulgee.com

County to see road projects in approved ODOT plan

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation added nearly 300 projects to their Eight-Year Construction Plan which was approved earlier this month. Several of those projects will be in Okmulgee County. With the addition of federal grants and state funding, ODOT is using money to plan for more than 1,600 critically needed highway construction and safety projects in the next eight years, 2022-2029. …
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy