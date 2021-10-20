Monon 46 Project Receives Approvals

(CBS4)– With elections right around the corner, towns across the high country have made it clear, affordable housing is a top priority. “’Where am I going to live?’’I just got kicked out of my house’, I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing in an estimated $4.3...

VAIL, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO