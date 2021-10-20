CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MT

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lincoln

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 8 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cWwfIzO00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

