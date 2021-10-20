Weather Forecast For Crosby
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow then chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
