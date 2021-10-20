4-Day Weather Forecast For Longville
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0