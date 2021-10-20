CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longville, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Longville

 8 days ago

LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cWwf2x100

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

