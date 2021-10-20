Point Roberts Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light Rain
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
