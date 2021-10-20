Bunker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
