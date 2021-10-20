CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Gore Springs News Watch
 8 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Gore Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gore Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWwexm200

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

