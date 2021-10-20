Franklin Daily Weather Forecast
FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
