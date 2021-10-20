Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

HOUSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



