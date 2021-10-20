Daily Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
