Benkelman, NE

Wednesday has sun for Benkelman — 3 ways to make the most of it

Benkelman News Beat
 8 days ago

(BENKELMAN, NE) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Benkelman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cWweo4j00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

