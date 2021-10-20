Clayton Daily Weather Forecast

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly Cloudy High 57 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



