Clayton Daily Weather Forecast
CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0