Environment

Clayton Daily Weather Forecast

Clayton Daily
Clayton Daily
 8 days ago

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cWwelQY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

