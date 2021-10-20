Daily Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 45 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 46 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 25 mph



