CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Wednesday sun alert in Tillar — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 8 days ago

(TILLAR, AR) A sunny Wednesday is here for Tillar, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tillar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cWwecU100

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillar, AR
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
36
Followers
378
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy