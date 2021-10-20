Weather Forecast For Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain High 53 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.