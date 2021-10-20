Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
