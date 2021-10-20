CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, CO

Wednesday sun alert in San Luis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 8 days ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for San Luis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Luis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWweW8X00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis, CO
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
52
Followers
362
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy