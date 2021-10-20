CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers, AZ

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Chambers Today
Chambers Today
 8 days ago

(CHAMBERS, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chambers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cWweUN500

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

