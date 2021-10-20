Grand Coulee Weather Forecast

GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 53 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.