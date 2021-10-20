CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

A rainy Wednesday in Big Rapids — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Big Rapids Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cWweNRE00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

City
