CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

Caliente Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 8 days ago

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cWweLfm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caliente, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
Caliente News Watch

Caliente News Watch

Caliente, NV
9
Followers
278
Post
488
Views
ABOUT

With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy