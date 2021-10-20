Caliente Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
