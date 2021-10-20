Daily Weather Forecast For Maxwell
MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0