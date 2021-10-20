CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Maxwell

Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 8 days ago

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cWweKn300

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

