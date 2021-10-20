CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Springdale

 8 days ago

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cWweJuK00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

