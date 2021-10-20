Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Rhinelander, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rhinelander:

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 44 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.