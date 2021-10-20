CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Rhinelander, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rhinelander:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cWweI1b00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 44 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

